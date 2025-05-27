Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw Injury: Out for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Greenlaw (quadriceps) isn't participating in Denver's OTAs, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in March but suffered a quadriceps strain a month later that will force him to miss the entirety of the team's OTAs. He is however on track to be healthy for training camp and will serve as one of the team's starting linebackers come the start of the regular season.

Dre Greenlaw
Denver Broncos
