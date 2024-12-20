Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Published on December 20, 2024

Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw has been dealing with soreness following his 2024 regular-season debut in the Week 15 loss to the Rams, practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week. The Arkansas product impressed in his return to the field, recording eight total tackles across 30 defensive snaps. However, if he's unable to play in Week 16, expect Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to see increased work with the Niners' first-team defense.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
