Drew Sample News: Goes without target Week 6

Sample didn't draw a target while playing 26 of the Bengals' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Though Sample paced the Bengals four active tight ends in snaps, the rookie Erick All was the only member of the quartet that drew a target on the evening. Sample has handled snap shares north of 40 percent in each of Cincinnati's first four contest, but he's on the field primarily for his prowess as a blocker. He's been targeted just four times across his 169 offensive snaps on the season.