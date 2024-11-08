Drew Sanders Injury: Won't return for Week 10
Sanders (Achilles) was limited in practice Friday, but he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Sanders opened the regular season on the Broncos' reserve/PUP list while working his way back from an Achilles procedure in May, but he has been designated to return from IR after his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official site. Sanders was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, and while he won't play Sunday, he appears to be close to making his 2024 regular-season debut. Sanders played in all 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2023 and finished with 24 tackles (13 solo) and one fumble recovery.
