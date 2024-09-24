Dru Phillips Injury: Logs another DNP

Phillips (calf) will not practice Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Phillps suffered the injury during Sunday's win against the Browns and may be leaning toward doubtful for Thursday's divisional matchup with the Cowboys. A decision there could come as soon as Wednesday, but he may ultimately end up a game-time decision, and word of his status won't come until the Giants release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. If he doesn't play, Isaiah Simmons will likely handle slot corner duties against Dallas.