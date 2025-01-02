Dyami Brown Injury: Limited in return to practice

Brown (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.

This marks Brown's first notable on-field work since injuring his hamstring Week 16 against the Eagles. He thus will have one more session this week Friday to prove his health, at which point the Commanders could make a decision on his availability, or lack thereof, ahead of Sunday's game at Dallas. Washington can clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win this weekend, so having all skill-position players available would increase its odds to do so.