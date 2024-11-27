Fantasy Football
Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper Injury: Missing Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Cooper (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The rookie linebacker from Texas A&M sustained a hamstring injury in practice last week and is now set to miss his second consecutive game in Week 13. Isaiah McDuffie, who would typically step in for Cooper on Green Bay's defense, is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If McDuffie is sidelined Thursday night, Eric Wilson will likely start alongside Quay Walker in the Packers' linebacker corps.

Edgerrin Cooper
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
