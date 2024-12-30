Edgerrin Cooper News: Continues to impress in Week 17

Cooper recorded 11 total tackles (eight solo), including four tackles for loss, in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Cooper was flying around the field in Week 17, making four tackles for loss and tying Javon Bullard as the Packers' leading tackler. The rookie linebacker from Texas A&M has really come on since returning from injury in the Week 15 win over the Seahawks, having now recorded 28 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an additional six tackles for loss, and one interception over Green Bay's last three contests. He's expected to remain one of the Packers' top tacklers and defensive playmakers when the Bears travel to Green Bay in Week 18.