Edgerrin Cooper News: Playing in wild-card round

Cooper (illness/knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper, a 2024 second-round pick from Texas A&M, was limited throughout the Packers' week of practice due to a knee injury and an illness. However, it now appears he's healthy enough to play in Sunday's wild-card contest. Cooper has really rounded into form down the stretch for Green Bay, recording 35 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an additional seven tackles for loss, and two passes defended, with one interception, since returning from injury in Week 15. Expect the reigning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month to cause problems for the Eagles' offense Sunday.