Edgerrin Cooper News: Returning in Week 15

Cooper (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 2024 second-round pick from Texas A&M has missed each of the Packers' last three games due to hamstring injury sustained in practice. Cooper returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since sustaining the injury, and after upgrading to full participation Friday, he appears to have recovered from the issue. Expect Cooper to start alongside Quay Walker as part of the Packers' top inside linebacker duo in Week 15.