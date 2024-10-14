Eli Apple News: Lands on Chargers' practice squad

San Diego is signing Apple to a practice-squad deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Apple played for Miami last year, tallying 46 tackles (37 solo), including a half-sack, and one interception over 10 regular-season games. The veteran cornerback has also had stints with the Giants (twice), New Orleans (twice), Carolina and Cincinnati in his NFL career. Apple will begin his Chargers tenure on the practice squad, but he could be needed for game action as soon as Week 7 if Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and/or Deane Leonard (hamstring) -- both of whom were injured Sunday versus Denver -- are unable to suit up.