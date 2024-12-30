Fantasy Football
Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore News: Another forgettable game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Moore caught one of five targets for one yard in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami in Week 17.

Following a brief spasm of production in the middle of the season, when Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback, Moore has provided little of late. He's caught five of 15 targets for 21 yards over the last three games, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson atop the depth chart. The lack of production comes at a time when both Cedric Tillman (concussion) and David Njoku (knee) were inactive or limited by injury.

Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
