Emanuel Wilson News: Makes most of opportunities

Wilson had seven carries for 54 yards and one reception for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-13 victory over the Cardinals.

Wilson played only 23 snaps in Week 6, but he got the ball on nearly a third of them and averaged an impressive 9.6 yards per touch. Wilson is averaging 5.0 yards on 42 carries on the season, so he is making a case to hold onto the backup job when backfield mate MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) returns. However, neither player will usurp the starting spot from Josh Jacobs as long as Jacobs remains upright.