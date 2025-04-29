Emanuel Wilson News: Re-signs with Packers

Wilson signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with the Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson is slated to return to the Packers where he carried the ball 103 times for 502 yards and four touchdowns in addition to catching 11 passes for 48 yards and one touchdown last season. The 25-year-old should be in line to be the primary backup behind Josh Jacobs during the upcoming campaign.