Emari Demercado News: Garners three carries in Week 10

Demercado tallied three carries for 22 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win against the Jets.

One week removed from his second-highest touch count (six) of the season, Demercado took a back seat to James Conner and fellow reserve RB Trey Benson out of the Cardinals backfield. Conner again led the way with 17 touches for 113 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on a 54 percent snap share, while Benson handled 12 touches for 87 total yards on 27 percent of plays. As for Demercado, he was third with 12 percent, and even DeeJay Dallas got three carries on four snaps in garbage time. It seems clear at this point in the campaign that Demercado is third in the pecking order among the top trio, and with a Week 11 bye on tap, his next chance to contribute is Sunday. Nov. 24 at Seattle.