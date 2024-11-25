Emari Demercado News: Just one touch in Week 12

Demercado tallied a 14-yard carry during Sunday's 16-6 defeat at Seattle.

Demercado has four outings on the season with one or zero touches, Week 12 included, despite seeing regular usage on offense. As for the rest of the Cardinals backfield, James Conner led the way Sunday with 12 touches for 49 yards from scrimmage on 40 snaps, and Trey Benson matched Demercado's nine plays but had four rushes for a team-leading 18 yards. Demercado likely will retain a small role moving forward unless Conner or Benson require an absence of some sort.