Though the Buccaneers will get receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field Thursday for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 3 win over the Jets, Egbuka is one of three key skill-position players who will sit out the team's first Week 7 session. Along with Egbuka, wideout Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder\/foot) will be sidelined Thursday, and the statuses of all three players appear to be in doubt for Monday's contest in Detroit. Before having his day cut short by a hamstring injury in this past Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers, Egbuka had taken full advantage of Evans and Godwin missing time over the first five contests, compiling a 25-445-5 receiving line on 38 targets while adding nine rushing yards during that stretch.