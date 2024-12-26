Eric Kendricks Injury: Gets in limited session Thursday

Kendricks (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The middle linebacker was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report after missing Dallas' 26-24 win over Tampa Bay last Sunday night with the same injury. Kendricks, who signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason and went on to record his ninth straight 100-plus-tackle campaign, appears to be trending toward returning, though Dallas is eliminated from playoff contention. If he can't go Sunday against the Eagles, Buddy Johnson is next in line to start.