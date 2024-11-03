Eric Kendricks Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Kendricks (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week while managing the shoulder issue, Kendricks' snap count shouldn't be dramatically affected Sunday, assuming he does in fact gain clearance to play. The Cowboys' leading tackler this season with 61 through six appearances, Kendricks has also recorded an interception and a forced fumble and chipped in two sacks in Dallas' Week 1 win over Cleveland.