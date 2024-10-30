Eric Kendricks Injury: Limited to start week

Kendricks (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kendricks played through a shoulder injury during the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the 49ers, and he finished that game with a team-high nine tackles (four solo). He'll have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, though he should still be able to suit up if he's limited during practice Thursday and Friday. Through six regular-season games, Kendricks has tallied 61 tackles (28 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.