Eric Tomlinson News: Records first reception of season

Tomlinson recorded a seven-yard reception on his lone target and played 22 of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

With Hayden Hurst (groin) sitting out Monday after missing most of the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Broncos, Tomlinson served as the No. 2 tight end behind Will Dissly for a second straight contest. Tomlinson ran routes on just six of Justin Herbert's 42 dropbacks, instead served mainly as a pass and run blocker during his time on the field. He'll see his playing time take a hit if Hurst is able to make it back for Sunday's game agains the Saints.