Erick All Injury: In danger of missing season

All (knee) is a candidate to miss the entire 2025 campaign due to the right ACL tear he sustained in early November, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

The tight end previously tore the ACL in college during the 2023 season at Iowa, creating complications with the latest injury that will require two surgeries to correct. The first procedure has already been performed, and the second is set to happen in the coming months, at which point a normal recovery process can begin. All managed to impress in his nine appearances (six starts) as a rookie, securing 20 of 22 targets for 158 yards. He isn't expected to have any further issues with his right knee following the surgeries.