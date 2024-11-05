Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 10 Byes: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
|2.
|Josh Allen BUF at IND
|3.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
Note: Jackson (Knee) missed practice Tuesday but should play, plus he was perfect despite missing loads of practice last week.
|4.
|Jayden Daniels WAS vs. PIT
|5.
|Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
|6.
|Brock Purdy SF at TB
|7.
|Kirk Cousins ATL at NO
|8.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at JAX
Note: Sunday night should have been a blowout win for the Vikings, but for Arnold's three turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
|9.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: I'm not sure which was more shocking - Murray's awful fantasy day, or that Arizona won the game against the Bears pulling away anyhow.
|10.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
Note: Mahomes initially looked to sprain his left ankle badly on Monday night, but instead later returned and led the Chiefs to the game-winning overtime touchdown. Don't be surprised if he sits out some practice this week.
|11.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIA
|12.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TEN
Note: Herbert jumped the Browns early with a couple of early touchdown passes, yet the Chargers still were able to hit another under in the win.
|13.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. SF
|14.
|*Joe Flacco IND vs. BUF
Note: The Colts are committed to starting Flacco the rest of the way, despite a flaccid performance against the Vikings on Sunday night. However, the Colts rebuffed all trade attempts for Anthony Richardson.
|15.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAR
|16.
|Russell Wilson PIT at WAS
|17.
|*Jared Goff DET at HOU
Note: Once again, game script limited Goff's production last week. That might end up being the case frequently, though at least this week weather won't be an issue.
|18.
|*Caleb Williams CHI vs. NE
Note: Williams injured his ankle on the final play of the Bears' loss against the Cardinals, but afterward he downplayed the seriousness of the injury.
|19.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DET
|20.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ at ARI
|21.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. MIN
Note: Two rushing touchdowns bailed out an otherwise miserable day for Lawrence.
|22.
|Daniel Jones NYG at CAR
|23.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. PHI
Note: Rush will be the Cowboys' starter with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out; Trey Lance will be the backup.
|24.
|Derek Carr NO vs. ATL
|25.
|*Drake Maye NE at CHI
Note: We saw both the pluses and minuses associated with the Pats turning to Maye. He bought so much time on the final play in regulation to tie the game, but also threw the game-clinching pick in overtime.
|26.
|*Bo Nix DEN at KC
Note: It's only going to get tougher this week for Nix in the passing game, facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
|27.
|*Bryce Young CAR vs. NYG
Note: Young's numbers were unimpressive, but at least he was able to help lead the Panthers to their game-winning drive over the Saints.
|28.
|Mason Rudolph TEN at LAC
|29.
|*Will Levis TEN at LAC
Note: Levis (shoulder) will increase his workload this week, and the Titans are hopeful that he can return to action this week against the Chargers.
|30.
|Andy Dalton CAR vs. NYG
|31.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Prescott (hamstring) will miss an extended period of time and is a candidate to go on IR.
|32.
|Jameis Winston CLE at
|33.
|Jordan Love GB at
|34.
|Geno Smith SEA at
|35.
|Gardner Minshew LV at
Running Backs
|1.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL
Note: Barkley felt back tightness in the win over the Jaguars, but is expected to be fully available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
|2.
|*Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN
Note: I get that the Bengals mostly bottled up Henry until his long run in overtime, but I think with the short week the Ravens will turn heavily towards him on Thursday night.
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIA
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at HOU
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
|7.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. DET
|8.
|De'Von Achane MIA at LAR
|9.
|James Cook BUF at IND
|10.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at TB
Note: McCaffrey (Achilles) was designated to return from the IR on Monday and is expected to return against the Bucs. The question is whether he'll be eased in or used in his customary fashion.
|11.
|Breece Hall NYJ at ARI
|12.
|Aaron Jones MIN at JAX
|13.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NYJ
|14.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. BUF
Note: Taylor really struggled to get going against the Vikings. The running game does appear to be less effective with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
|15.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at CAR
|16.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NE
|17.
|*Kareem Hunt KC vs. DEN
Note: It's noteworthy that the Chiefs haven't added any other running backs since signing Hunt, showing that they are willing to wait until Pacheco returns to give Hunt a break.
|18.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. TEN
|19.
|Najee Harris PIT at WAS
|20.
|Tony Pollard TEN at LAC
|21.
|David Montgomery DET at HOU
|22.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NYG
Note: If Week 9 was the last week we could start Hubbard, at least he went out with a bang. Jonathon Brooks is expected to debut in Week 10.
|23.
|*Chase Brown CIN at BAL
Note: Brown (ribs) carried a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Raiders and probably will do the same on Thursday night, with newly acquired Khalil Herbert getting up to speed.
|24.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CHI
|25.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. SF
Note: White surprisingly logged only six touches against the Chiefs, but one of those was a rushing touchdown at least.
|26.
|Austin Ekeler WAS vs. PIT
|27.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
|28.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. MIN
Note: Bigsby and Travis Etienne really cut each other's respective value, albeit in a tough matchup against the Eagles. It doesn't get much easier this week against the Vikings.
|29.
|Javonte Williams DEN at KC
|30.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. SF
|31.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. MIN
|32.
|Ray Davis BUF at IND
|33.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. NYG
Note: Brooks (knee) is expected to debut this week.
|34.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAR
Note: Mostert lost another fumble in the loss to the Bills.
|35.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. PIT
|36.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
|37.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at WAS
|38.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. NE
|39.
|*Jordan Mason SF at TB
Note: Mason (shoulder) will likely move a good amount pending the reports on his shoulder, and perhaps if the Niners throw us a crumb of information on how much they plan to use McCaffrey.
|40.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF at TB
|41.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
|42.
|Devin Singletary NYG at CAR
|43.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
|44.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at ARI
|45.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. SF
|46.
|Cam Akers MIN at JAX
|47.
|*Trey Benson ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: Benson logged his highest second-highest snap share and first rushing touchdown in the win over the Bears, getting extra action in the second quarter when Conner was getting checked for a concussion.
|48.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. DET
|49.
|Dalvin Cook DAL vs. PHI
|50.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at LAR
|51.
|Kimani Vidal LAC vs. TEN
|52.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. MIN
|53.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. NYG
|54.
|Ty Johnson BUF at IND
|55.
|Tyler Goodson IND vs. BUF
|56.
|*Antonio Gibson NE at CHI
Note: Gibson played only eight snaps in the loss to the Titans.
|57.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
|58.
|*Khalil Herbert CIN at BAL
Note: Herbert was traded to the Bengals on Tuesday. With the Bengals playing on Thursday night, chances are he won't get too many snaps in Week 10.
|59.
|Trey Sermon IND vs. BUF
|60.
|Blake Corum LA vs. MIA
|61.
|Carson Steele KC vs. DEN
|62.
|*Ty Chandler MIN at JAX
Note: Chandler was surpassed by Cam Akers on Sunday night as the backup to Aaron Jones.
|63.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. PIT
Note: Robinson (hamstring) was expected to go last week but then didn't feel comfortable in Sunday morning warmups.
|64.
|*Jamaal Williams NO vs. ATL
|65.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. DET
|66.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at LAC
|67.
|*Zack Moss CIN at BAL
Note: Moss's neck injury prompted the Bengals to trade for Khalil Herbert. The Bengals placed Moss on IR on Tuesday.
|68.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at
|69.
|Josh Jacobs GB at
|70.
|Nick Chubb CLE at
|71.
|Alexander Mattison LV at
|72.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at
|73.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at
|74.
|Jerome Ford CLE at
|75.
|Zamir White LV at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at JAX
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at HOU
|4.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIA
|5.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PIT
|6.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at ARI
|7.
|Malik Nabers NYG at CAR
|8.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at LAR
|9.
|Davante Adams NYJ at ARI
|10.
|*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIA
Note: Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch just before halftime.
|11.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
Note: Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but he's optimistic about playing this week. I'm leaving Lamb in the rankings instead of putting him at the bottom because he returned to the game. But he gets a downgrade both due to his injury and because of Dak Prescott's injury.
|12.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|13.
|Deebo Samuel SF at TB
|14.
|George Pickens PIT at WAS
|15.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at IND
|16.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at NO
|17.
|*Josh Downs IND vs. BUF
Note: Downs was the Colts' leading pass-catcher in the loss to the Vikings, despite playing only 25 snaps.
|18.
|*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. DEN
Note: Hopkins was unleashed on Monday night against the Bucs, but he'll face tougher coverage this week against the Broncos.
|19.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
|20.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. DET
|21.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NYJ
|22.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at LAC
|23.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. NE
|24.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at TB
Note: I'm presuming that Jennings (hip) returns this week.
|25.
|*Michael Pittman IND vs. BUF
Note: Pittman (back) was held to one catch in the loss to the Vikings, perhaps the biggest disappointment of Week 9.
|26.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
|27.
|Jordan Addison MIN at JAX
|28.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAR
Note: On one hand, at least Waddle scored, but he also wasn't targeted until late in the fourth quarter, and then got saddled with a 23-yard loss for his part in the Dolphins' final lateral play.
|29.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NYG
Note: Legette briefly left last week's game with a hand injury.
|30.
|*Brian Thomas JAC vs. MIN
Note: Thomas (chest) was able to play against the Eagles but managed just two catches on four targets in the loss.
|31.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TEN
|32.
|*Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
Note: Westbrook-Ikhine scored for the fourth week in a row against the Pats.
|33.
|Diontae Johnson BAL vs. CIN
|34.
|Jalen Coker CAR vs. NYG
|35.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. NE
|36.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
|37.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. BUF
|38.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. MIA
Note: Robinson netted two touchdowns, including a slick one-handed catch for the game-winner. He benefited from Puka Nacua getting kicked out just before halftime.
|39.
|Sterling Shepard TB vs. SF
|40.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. NE
|41.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. NYJ
|42.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. TEN
|43.
|Noah Brown WAS vs. PIT
|44.
|Van Jefferson PIT at WAS
|45.
|DeMario Douglas NE at CHI
|46.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
|47.
|Ricky Pearsall SF at TB
|48.
|Parker Washington JAC vs. MIN
|49.
|Tim Patrick DET at HOU
|50.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at KC
|51.
|Kalif Raymond DET at HOU
|52.
|Troy Franklin DEN at KC
|53.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at CAR
Note: Robinson had a touchdown overturned due to a penalty in the loss to the Commanders.
|54.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
|55.
|*Xavier Worthy KC vs. DEN
Note: The first quarter was brutal for Worthy on Monday night - his long catch was negated by him barely stepping out of bounds while wide open, and he lost 10 yards on a run.
|56.
|Kayshon Boutte NE at CHI
|57.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at NO
|58.
|*Mike Williams PIT at WAS
Note: Williams was traded to the Steelers before Tuesday's deadline. We'll see how quickly he gets integrated into the offense.
|59.
|*Xavier Gipson NYJ at ARI
Note: Gipson and Malachi Corley are the top candidates to be the Jets' third receiver with Mike Williams traded to the Steelers.
|60.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. DET
|61.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIA
|62.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at BAL
|63.
|*Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: Dortch only had one target in the win over the Bears. He needs a game flow where the Cardinals are trailing to have much value.
|64.
|John Metchie HOU vs. DET
|65.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE at CHI
|66.
|DJ Chark LAC vs. TEN
|67.
|Adonai Mitchell IND vs. BUF
|68.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. PIT
|69.
|*Jonathan Mingo DAL vs. PHI
Note: Traded to the Cowboys on Tuesday.
|70.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
Note: Brown injured his knee early in the win over the Jaguars. Initial tests on the knee came back clean, and he is day-to-day.
|71.
|*Drake London ATL at NO
Note: London suffered a hip pointer in the win over the Cowboys, and coach Raheem Morris said it's a pain-tolerance issue for London.
|72.
|*Keon Coleman BUF at IND
Note: Coleman (wrist) is scheduled to have an MRI on his injured wrist.
|73.
|*Amari Cooper BUF at IND
|74.
|*Darius Slayton NYG at CAR
Note: Slayton was placed in the concussion protocol following the Giants' loss to the Commanders.
|75.
|*Gabe Davis JAC vs. MIN
|76.
|*Jalen McMillan TB vs. SF
Note: McMillan (hamstring) had to sit out Monday night.
|77.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
Note: Higgins (quad) still hasn't practiced since suffering his injury, including two missed practices this week.
|78.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
|79.
|*Adam Thielen CAR vs. NYG
Note: Thielen surprisingly was *not* traded, whereas teammates Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo were dealt.
|80.
|*Jameson Williams DET at HOU
Note: Williams has served his suspension, but the Lions have a roster exemption in order to ease him back in.
|81.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
Note: Olave suffered another concussion early in the loss to the Panthers.
|82.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. SF
|83.
|Jayden Reed GB at
|84.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at
|85.
|Romeo Doubs GB at
|86.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at
|87.
|Christian Watson GB at
|88.
|Cedric Tillman CLE at
|89.
|Elijah Moore CLE at
|90.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at
|91.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at
|92.
|Tre Tucker LV at
|93.
|DJ Turner LV at
|94.
|DK Metcalf SEA at
Tight Ends
|1.
|George Kittle SF at TB
|2.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. MIN
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NYJ
|4.
|Cade Otton TB vs. SF
|5.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
|6.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
|7.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
|8.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at IND
|9.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at JAX
|10.
|Sam LaPorta DET at HOU
|11.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at NO
|12.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DET
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE at CHI
|14.
|*Mike Gesicki CIN at BAL
Note: Gesicki had a huge second half in the win over the Raiders, after Erick All (knee) left with an injury.
|15.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at WAS
|16.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at ARI
|17.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
|18.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. PIT
|19.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. NE
|20.
|Will Dissly LAC vs. TEN
|21.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at LAR
|22.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at LAC
|23.
|*Theo Johnson NYG at CAR
Note: Johnson scored his first NFL touchdown in the loss to the Commanders.
|24.
|Charlie Kolar BAL vs. CIN
|25.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI at DAL
|26.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. MIA
|27.
|Adam Trautman DEN at KC
|28.
|*Noah Gray KC vs. DEN
Note: Gray had only one target Monday night, perhaps because DeAndre Hopkins was so effective.
|29.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. BUF
|30.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. ATL
|31.
|*Brenton Strange JAC vs. MIN
Note: So much for Strange stepping up with all the Jaguars wide receiver injuries - he played only nine offensive snaps despite Jacksonville trailing most of the game.
|32.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
|33.
|Dawson Knox BUF at IND
|34.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CIN
Note: Likely (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday and had his lowest snap share last week.
|35.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
|36.
|Lucas Krull DEN at KC
|37.
|Brock Bowers LV at
|38.
|David Njoku CLE at
|39.
|Tucker Kraft GB at
|40.
|*Erick All CIN at BAL
Note: All tore his ACL in the win over the Raiders and has been placed on IR.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at JAX
|2.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL
Note: Barkley felt back tightness in the win over the Jaguars, but is expected to be fully available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
|3.
|*Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN
Note: I get that the Bengals mostly bottled up Henry until his long run in overtime, but I think with the short week the Ravens will turn heavily towards him on Thursday night.
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIA
|5.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
|7.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at HOU
|8.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at HOU
|9.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
|10.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. DET
|11.
|De'Von Achane MIA at LAR
|12.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIA
|13.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PIT
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at ARI
|15.
|James Cook BUF at IND
|16.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at TB
Note: McCaffrey (Achilles) was designated to return from the IR on Monday and is expected to return against the Bucs. The question is whether he'll be eased in or used in his customary fashion.
|17.
|Breece Hall NYJ at ARI
|18.
|Aaron Jones MIN at JAX
|19.
|George Kittle SF at TB
|20.
|Malik Nabers NYG at CAR
|21.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at LAR
|22.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NYJ
|23.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. BUF
Note: Taylor really struggled to get going against the Vikings. The running game does appear to be less effective with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
|24.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at CAR
|25.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. MIN
|26.
|Davante Adams NYJ at ARI
|27.
|*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIA
Note: Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch just before halftime.
|28.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
Note: Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but he's optimistic about playing this week. I'm leaving Lamb in the rankings instead of putting him at the bottom because he returned to the game. But he gets a downgrade both due to his injury and because of Dak Prescott's injury.
|29.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
|30.
|Deebo Samuel SF at TB
|31.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NYJ
|32.
|Cade Otton TB vs. SF
|33.
|George Pickens PIT at WAS
|34.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at IND
|35.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
|36.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NE
|37.
|*Kareem Hunt KC vs. DEN
Note: It's noteworthy that the Chiefs haven't added any other running backs since signing Hunt, showing that they are willing to wait until Pacheco returns to give Hunt a break.
|38.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at NO
|39.
|*Josh Downs IND vs. BUF
Note: Downs was the Colts' leading pass-catcher in the loss to the Vikings, despite playing only 25 snaps.
|40.
|*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. DEN
Note: Hopkins was unleashed on Monday night against the Bucs, but he'll face tougher coverage this week against the Broncos.
|41.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
|42.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. TEN
|43.
|Najee Harris PIT at WAS
|44.
|Tony Pollard TEN at LAC
|45.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. DET
|46.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NYJ
|47.
|David Montgomery DET at HOU
|48.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NYG
Note: If Week 9 was the last week we could start Hubbard, at least he went out with a bang. Jonathon Brooks is expected to debut in Week 10.
|49.
|*Chase Brown CIN at BAL
Note: Brown (ribs) carried a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Raiders and probably will do the same on Thursday night, with newly acquired Khalil Herbert getting up to speed.
|50.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at LAC
|51.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. NE
|52.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at TB
Note: I'm presuming that Jennings (hip) returns this week.
|53.
|*Michael Pittman IND vs. BUF
Note: Pittman (back) was held to one catch in the loss to the Vikings, perhaps the biggest disappointment of Week 9.
|54.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
|55.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
|56.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CHI
|57.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
|58.
|Jordan Addison MIN at JAX
|59.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. SF
Note: White surprisingly logged only six touches against the Chiefs, but one of those was a rushing touchdown at least.
|60.
|Austin Ekeler WAS vs. PIT
|61.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
|62.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. MIN
Note: Bigsby and Travis Etienne really cut each other's respective value, albeit in a tough matchup against the Eagles. It doesn't get much easier this week against the Vikings.
|63.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAR
Note: On one hand, at least Waddle scored, but he also wasn't targeted until late in the fourth quarter, and then got saddled with a 23-yard loss for his part in the Dolphins' final lateral play.
|64.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NYG
Note: Legette briefly left last week's game with a hand injury.
|65.
|*Brian Thomas JAC vs. MIN
Note: Thomas (chest) was able to play against the Eagles but managed just two catches on four targets in the loss.
|66.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TEN
|67.
|*Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
Note: Westbrook-Ikhine scored for the fourth week in a row against the Pats.
|68.
|Diontae Johnson BAL vs. CIN
|69.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at IND
|70.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at JAX
|71.
|Javonte Williams DEN at KC
|72.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. SF
|73.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. MIN
|74.
|Ray Davis BUF at IND
|75.
|Jalen Coker CAR vs. NYG
|76.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. NE
|77.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
|78.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. BUF
|79.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. MIA
Note: Robinson netted two touchdowns, including a slick one-handed catch for the game-winner. He benefited from Puka Nacua getting kicked out just before halftime.
|80.
|Sterling Shepard TB vs. SF
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
|4.
|Chris Boswell PIT at WAS
|5.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. DET
|6.
|*Jake Moody SF at TB
Note: Moody (ankle) is expected to return this week.
|7.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
|8.
|Jake Bates DET at HOU
|9.
|*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TEN
Note: Dicker had a rare field goal miss (44), and a not-as-rare extra-point attempt.
|10.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. MIA
|11.
|Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
|12.
|Austin Seibert WAS vs. PIT
|13.
|*Tyler Bass BUF at IND
Note: Bass missed an extra point attempt, raising more murmurs, but then came up huge with a game-winning 61-yard field goal.
|14.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. SF
|15.
|Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
|16.
|Chad Ryland ARZ vs. NYJ
|17.
|Cam Little JAC vs. MIN
|18.
|Matt Gay IND vs. BUF
|19.
|*John Parker Romo MIN at JAX
Note: Romo has been signed by the Vikings to replaced Will Reichard (quadriceps), who was placed on IR.
|20.
|Joey Slye NE at CHI
|21.
|Wil Lutz DEN at KC
|22.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. ATL
|23.
|Riley Patterson NYJ at ARI
|24.
|Jason Sanders MIA at LAR
|25.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. NE
|26.
|Nick Folk TEN at LAC
|27.
|*Jude McAtamney NYG at CAR
Note: McAtamney reverted back to the practice squad Monday by rule. Graham Gano (hamstring) might return this week.
|28.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NYG
|29.
|*Graham Gano NYG at CAR
Note: Gano (hamstring) is a candidate to return this week.
|30.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. NYJ
|31.
|*Anders Carlson at
Note: The Niners cut Carlson from their practice squad Tuesday.
|32.
|*Will Reichard MIN at JAX
Note: Reichard (quadriceps) was placed on IR on Tuesday.
|33.
|Brandon McManus GB at
|34.
|Jason Myers SEA at
|35.
|Daniel Carlson LV at
|36.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at
Defenses
|1.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
|3.
|*Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN
Note: Mason Rudolph, Will Levis, does it really matter?
|4.
|*Chicago Bears vs. NE
Note: The Bears get back home against another weak opponent.
|5.
|Minnesota Vikings at JAX
|6.
|Buffalo Bills at IND
|7.
|*San Francisco 49ers at TB
Note: The Niners finally get the rest advantage in a big way.
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons at NO
|9.
|Detroit Lions at HOU
|10.
|New York Jets at ARI
|11.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at WAS
|12.
|New York Giants at CAR
|13.
|Washington Commanders vs. PIT
|14.
|New England Patriots at CHI
|15.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA
|16.
|Denver Broncos at KC
|17.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. NYJ
|18.
|New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
|19.
|Miami Dolphins at LAR
|20.
|Carolina Panthers vs. NYG
|21.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
|22.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
|23.
|Houston Texans vs. DET
|24.
|Tennessee Titans at LAC
|25.
|Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
|26.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF
|27.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF
|28.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIN