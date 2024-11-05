Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on November 6, 2024 2:38AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 10 Byes: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate

Week 10 Byes: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL
2.Josh Allen BUF at IND
3.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
Note: Jackson (Knee) missed practice Tuesday but should play, plus he was perfect despite missing loads of practice last week.
4.Jayden Daniels WAS vs. PIT
5.Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
6.Brock Purdy SF at TB
7.Kirk Cousins ATL at NO
8.*Sam Darnold MIN at JAX
Note: Sunday night should have been a blowout win for the Vikings, but for Arnold's three turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
9.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: I'm not sure which was more shocking - Murray's awful fantasy day, or that Arizona won the game against the Bears pulling away anyhow.
10.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
Note: Mahomes initially looked to sprain his left ankle badly on Monday night, but instead later returned and led the Chiefs to the game-winning overtime touchdown. Don't be surprised if he sits out some practice this week.
11.Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIA
12.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TEN
Note: Herbert jumped the Browns early with a couple of early touchdown passes, yet the Chargers still were able to hit another under in the win.
13.Baker Mayfield TB vs. SF
14.*Joe Flacco IND vs. BUF
Note: The Colts are committed to starting Flacco the rest of the way, despite a flaccid performance against the Vikings on Sunday night. However, the Colts rebuffed all trade attempts for Anthony Richardson.
15.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAR
16.Russell Wilson PIT at WAS
17.*Jared Goff DET at HOU
Note: Once again, game script limited Goff's production last week. That might end up being the case frequently, though at least this week weather won't be an issue.
18.*Caleb Williams CHI vs. NE
Note: Williams injured his ankle on the final play of the Bears' loss against the Cardinals, but afterward he downplayed the seriousness of the injury.
19.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DET
20.Aaron Rodgers NYJ at ARI
21.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. MIN
Note: Two rushing touchdowns bailed out an otherwise miserable day for Lawrence.
22.Daniel Jones NYG at CAR
23.*Cooper Rush DAL vs. PHI
Note: Rush will be the Cowboys' starter with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out; Trey Lance will be the backup.
24.Derek Carr NO vs. ATL
25.*Drake Maye NE at CHI
Note: We saw both the pluses and minuses associated with the Pats turning to Maye. He bought so much time on the final play in regulation to tie the game, but also threw the game-clinching pick in overtime.
26.*Bo Nix DEN at KC
Note: It's only going to get tougher this week for Nix in the passing game, facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
27.*Bryce Young CAR vs. NYG
Note: Young's numbers were unimpressive, but at least he was able to help lead the Panthers to their game-winning drive over the Saints.
28.Mason Rudolph TEN at LAC
29.*Will Levis TEN at LAC
Note: Levis (shoulder) will increase his workload this week, and the Titans are hopeful that he can return to action this week against the Chargers.
30.Andy Dalton CAR vs. NYG
31.*Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI
Note: Prescott (hamstring) will miss an extended period of time and is a candidate to go on IR.
32.Jameis Winston CLE at
33.Jordan Love GB at
34.Geno Smith SEA at
35.Gardner Minshew LV at

Running Backs

1.*Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL
Note: Barkley felt back tightness in the win over the Jaguars, but is expected to be fully available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
2.*Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN
Note: I get that the Bengals mostly bottled up Henry until his long run in overtime, but I think with the short week the Ravens will turn heavily towards him on Thursday night.
3.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIA
4.Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
5.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at HOU
6.Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
7.Joe Mixon HOU vs. DET
8.De'Von Achane MIA at LAR
9.James Cook BUF at IND
10.*Christian McCaffrey SF at TB
Note: McCaffrey (Achilles) was designated to return from the IR on Monday and is expected to return against the Bucs. The question is whether he'll be eased in or used in his customary fashion.
11.Breece Hall NYJ at ARI
12.Aaron Jones MIN at JAX
13.James Conner ARZ vs. NYJ
14.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. BUF
Note: Taylor really struggled to get going against the Vikings. The running game does appear to be less effective with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
15.Tyrone Tracy NYG at CAR
16.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NE
17.*Kareem Hunt KC vs. DEN
Note: It's noteworthy that the Chiefs haven't added any other running backs since signing Hunt, showing that they are willing to wait until Pacheco returns to give Hunt a break.
18.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. TEN
19.Najee Harris PIT at WAS
20.Tony Pollard TEN at LAC
21.David Montgomery DET at HOU
22.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NYG
Note: If Week 9 was the last week we could start Hubbard, at least he went out with a bang. Jonathon Brooks is expected to debut in Week 10.
23.*Chase Brown CIN at BAL
Note: Brown (ribs) carried a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Raiders and probably will do the same on Thursday night, with newly acquired Khalil Herbert getting up to speed.
24.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CHI
25.*Rachaad White TB vs. SF
Note: White surprisingly logged only six touches against the Chiefs, but one of those was a rushing touchdown at least.
26.Austin Ekeler WAS vs. PIT
27.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
28.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. MIN
Note: Bigsby and Travis Etienne really cut each other's respective value, albeit in a tough matchup against the Eagles. It doesn't get much easier this week against the Vikings.
29.Javonte Williams DEN at KC
30.Bucky Irving TB vs. SF
31.Travis Etienne JAC vs. MIN
32.Ray Davis BUF at IND
33.*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. NYG
Note: Brooks (knee) is expected to debut this week.
34.*Raheem Mostert MIA at LAR
Note: Mostert lost another fumble in the loss to the Bills.
35.Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. PIT
36.Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
37.Jaylen Warren PIT at WAS
38.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. NE
39.*Jordan Mason SF at TB
Note: Mason (shoulder) will likely move a good amount pending the reports on his shoulder, and perhaps if the Niners throw us a crumb of information on how much they plan to use McCaffrey.
40.*Isaac Guerendo SF at TB
41.Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
42.Devin Singletary NYG at CAR
43.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
44.Braelon Allen NYJ at ARI
45.Sean Tucker TB vs. SF
46.Cam Akers MIN at JAX
47.*Trey Benson ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: Benson logged his highest second-highest snap share and first rushing touchdown in the win over the Bears, getting extra action in the second quarter when Conner was getting checked for a concussion.
48.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. DET
49.Dalvin Cook DAL vs. PHI
50.Jaylen Wright MIA at LAR
51.Kimani Vidal LAC vs. TEN
52.D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. MIN
53.Miles Sanders CAR vs. NYG
54.Ty Johnson BUF at IND
55.Tyler Goodson IND vs. BUF
56.*Antonio Gibson NE at CHI
Note: Gibson played only eight snaps in the loss to the Titans.
57.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DAL
58.*Khalil Herbert CIN at BAL
Note: Herbert was traded to the Bengals on Tuesday. With the Bengals playing on Thursday night, chances are he won't get too many snaps in Week 10.
59.Trey Sermon IND vs. BUF
60.Blake Corum LA vs. MIA
61.Carson Steele KC vs. DEN
62.*Ty Chandler MIN at JAX
Note: Chandler was surpassed by Cam Akers on Sunday night as the backup to Aaron Jones.
63.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. PIT
Note: Robinson (hamstring) was expected to go last week but then didn't feel comfortable in Sunday morning warmups.
64.*Jamaal Williams NO vs. ATL
65.*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. DET
66.*Tyjae Spears TEN at LAC
67.*Zack Moss CIN at BAL
Note: Moss's neck injury prompted the Bengals to trade for Khalil Herbert. The Bengals placed Moss on IR on Tuesday.
68.Kenneth Walker SEA at
69.Josh Jacobs GB at
70.Nick Chubb CLE at
71.Alexander Mattison LV at
72.Zach Charbonnet SEA at
73.D'Onta Foreman CLE at
74.Jerome Ford CLE at
75.Zamir White LV at

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at JAX
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at HOU
4.Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIA
5.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PIT
6.Garrett Wilson NYJ at ARI
7.Malik Nabers NYG at CAR
8.Tyreek Hill MIA at LAR
9.Davante Adams NYJ at ARI
10.*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIA
Note: Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch just before halftime.
11.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
Note: Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but he's optimistic about playing this week. I'm leaving Lamb in the rankings instead of putting him at the bottom because he returned to the game. But he gets a downgrade both due to his injury and because of Dak Prescott's injury.
12.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
13.Deebo Samuel SF at TB
14.George Pickens PIT at WAS
15.Khalil Shakir BUF at IND
16.Darnell Mooney ATL at NO
17.*Josh Downs IND vs. BUF
Note: Downs was the Colts' leading pass-catcher in the loss to the Vikings, despite playing only 25 snaps.
18.*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. DEN
Note: Hopkins was unleashed on Monday night against the Bucs, but he'll face tougher coverage this week against the Broncos.
19.Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
20.Tank Dell HOU vs. DET
21.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NYJ
22.Calvin Ridley TEN at LAC
23.DJ Moore CHI vs. NE
24.*Jauan Jennings SF at TB
Note: I'm presuming that Jennings (hip) returns this week.
25.*Michael Pittman IND vs. BUF
Note: Pittman (back) was held to one catch in the loss to the Vikings, perhaps the biggest disappointment of Week 9.
26.Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
27.Jordan Addison MIN at JAX
28.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAR
Note: On one hand, at least Waddle scored, but he also wasn't targeted until late in the fourth quarter, and then got saddled with a 23-yard loss for his part in the Dolphins' final lateral play.
29.*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NYG
Note: Legette briefly left last week's game with a hand injury.
30.*Brian Thomas JAC vs. MIN
Note: Thomas (chest) was able to play against the Eagles but managed just two catches on four targets in the loss.
31.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TEN
32.*Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
Note: Westbrook-Ikhine scored for the fourth week in a row against the Pats.
33.Diontae Johnson BAL vs. CIN
34.Jalen Coker CAR vs. NYG
35.Rome Odunze CHI vs. NE
36.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
37.Alec Pierce IND vs. BUF
38.*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. MIA
Note: Robinson netted two touchdowns, including a slick one-handed catch for the game-winner. He benefited from Puka Nacua getting kicked out just before halftime.
39.Sterling Shepard TB vs. SF
40.Keenan Allen CHI vs. NE
41.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. NYJ
42.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. TEN
43.Noah Brown WAS vs. PIT
44.Van Jefferson PIT at WAS
45.DeMario Douglas NE at CHI
46.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
47.Ricky Pearsall SF at TB
48.Parker Washington JAC vs. MIN
49.Tim Patrick DET at HOU
50.Devaughn Vele DEN at KC
51.Kalif Raymond DET at HOU
52.Troy Franklin DEN at KC
53.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at CAR
Note: Robinson had a touchdown overturned due to a penalty in the loss to the Commanders.
54.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
55.*Xavier Worthy KC vs. DEN
Note: The first quarter was brutal for Worthy on Monday night - his long catch was negated by him barely stepping out of bounds while wide open, and he lost 10 yards on a run.
56.Kayshon Boutte NE at CHI
57.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at NO
58.*Mike Williams PIT at WAS
Note: Williams was traded to the Steelers before Tuesday's deadline. We'll see how quickly he gets integrated into the offense.
59.*Xavier Gipson NYJ at ARI
Note: Gipson and Malachi Corley are the top candidates to be the Jets' third receiver with Mike Williams traded to the Steelers.
60.Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. DET
61.Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIA
62.Andrei Iosivas CIN at BAL
63.*Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NYJ
Note: Dortch only had one target in the win over the Bears. He needs a game flow where the Cardinals are trailing to have much value.
64.John Metchie HOU vs. DET
65.Ja'Lynn Polk NE at CHI
66.DJ Chark LAC vs. TEN
67.Adonai Mitchell IND vs. BUF
68.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. PIT
69.*Jonathan Mingo DAL vs. PHI
Note: Traded to the Cowboys on Tuesday.
70.*A.J. Brown PHI at DAL
Note: Brown injured his knee early in the win over the Jaguars. Initial tests on the knee came back clean, and he is day-to-day.
71.*Drake London ATL at NO
Note: London suffered a hip pointer in the win over the Cowboys, and coach Raheem Morris said it's a pain-tolerance issue for London.
72.*Keon Coleman BUF at IND
Note: Coleman (wrist) is scheduled to have an MRI on his injured wrist.
73.*Amari Cooper BUF at IND
74.*Darius Slayton NYG at CAR
Note: Slayton was placed in the concussion protocol following the Giants' loss to the Commanders.
75.*Gabe Davis JAC vs. MIN
76.*Jalen McMillan TB vs. SF
Note: McMillan (hamstring) had to sit out Monday night.
77.*Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
Note: Higgins (quad) still hasn't practiced since suffering his injury, including two missed practices this week.
78.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
79.*Adam Thielen CAR vs. NYG
Note: Thielen surprisingly was *not* traded, whereas teammates Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo were dealt.
80.*Jameson Williams DET at HOU
Note: Williams has served his suspension, but the Lions have a roster exemption in order to ease him back in.
81.*Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
Note: Olave suffered another concussion early in the loss to the Panthers.
82.*Mike Evans TB vs. SF
83.Jayden Reed GB at
84.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at
85.Romeo Doubs GB at
86.Jakobi Meyers LV at
87.Christian Watson GB at
88.Cedric Tillman CLE at
89.Elijah Moore CLE at
90.Tyler Lockett SEA at
91.Jerry Jeudy CLE at
92.Tre Tucker LV at
93.DJ Turner LV at
94.DK Metcalf SEA at

Tight Ends

1.George Kittle SF at TB
2.Evan Engram JAC vs. MIN
3.Trey McBride ARZ vs. NYJ
4.Cade Otton TB vs. SF
5.Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
6.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
7.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
8.Dalton Kincaid BUF at IND
9.T.J. Hockenson MIN at JAX
10.Sam LaPorta DET at HOU
11.Kyle Pitts ATL at NO
12.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DET
13.Hunter Henry NE at CHI
14.*Mike Gesicki CIN at BAL
Note: Gesicki had a huge second half in the win over the Raiders, after Erick All (knee) left with an injury.
15.Pat Freiermuth PIT at WAS
16.Tyler Conklin NYJ at ARI
17.Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
18.Zach Ertz WAS vs. PIT
19.Cole Kmet CHI vs. NE
20.Will Dissly LAC vs. TEN
21.Jonnu Smith MIA at LAR
22.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at LAC
23.*Theo Johnson NYG at CAR
Note: Johnson scored his first NFL touchdown in the loss to the Commanders.
24.Charlie Kolar BAL vs. CIN
25.Grant Calcaterra PHI at DAL
26.Colby Parkinson LA vs. MIA
27.Adam Trautman DEN at KC
28.*Noah Gray KC vs. DEN
Note: Gray had only one target Monday night, perhaps because DeAndre Hopkins was so effective.
29.Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. BUF
30.Foster Moreau NO vs. ATL
31.*Brenton Strange JAC vs. MIN
Note: So much for Strange stepping up with all the Jaguars wide receiver injuries - he played only nine offensive snaps despite Jacksonville trailing most of the game.
32.Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
33.Dawson Knox BUF at IND
34.*Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CIN
Note: Likely (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday and had his lowest snap share last week.
35.*Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL
36.Lucas Krull DEN at KC
37.Brock Bowers LV at
38.David Njoku CLE at
39.Tucker Kraft GB at
40.*Erick All CIN at BAL
Note: All tore his ACL in the win over the Raiders and has been placed on IR.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at JAX
2.*Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL
Note: Barkley felt back tightness in the win over the Jaguars, but is expected to be fully available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
3.*Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN
Note: I get that the Bengals mostly bottled up Henry until his long run in overtime, but I think with the short week the Ravens will turn heavily towards him on Thursday night.
4.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIA
5.Bijan Robinson ATL at NO
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
7.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at HOU
8.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at HOU
9.Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
10.Joe Mixon HOU vs. DET
11.De'Von Achane MIA at LAR
12.Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIA
13.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PIT
14.Garrett Wilson NYJ at ARI
15.James Cook BUF at IND
16.*Christian McCaffrey SF at TB
Note: McCaffrey (Achilles) was designated to return from the IR on Monday and is expected to return against the Bucs. The question is whether he'll be eased in or used in his customary fashion.
17.Breece Hall NYJ at ARI
18.Aaron Jones MIN at JAX
19.George Kittle SF at TB
20.Malik Nabers NYG at CAR
21.Tyreek Hill MIA at LAR
22.James Conner ARZ vs. NYJ
23.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. BUF
Note: Taylor really struggled to get going against the Vikings. The running game does appear to be less effective with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
24.Tyrone Tracy NYG at CAR
25.Evan Engram JAC vs. MIN
26.Davante Adams NYJ at ARI
27.*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIA
Note: Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch just before halftime.
28.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI
Note: Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but he's optimistic about playing this week. I'm leaving Lamb in the rankings instead of putting him at the bottom because he returned to the game. But he gets a downgrade both due to his injury and because of Dak Prescott's injury.
29.DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL
30.Deebo Samuel SF at TB
31.Trey McBride ARZ vs. NYJ
32.Cade Otton TB vs. SF
33.George Pickens PIT at WAS
34.Khalil Shakir BUF at IND
35.Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
36.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NE
37.*Kareem Hunt KC vs. DEN
Note: It's noteworthy that the Chiefs haven't added any other running backs since signing Hunt, showing that they are willing to wait until Pacheco returns to give Hunt a break.
38.Darnell Mooney ATL at NO
39.*Josh Downs IND vs. BUF
Note: Downs was the Colts' leading pass-catcher in the loss to the Vikings, despite playing only 25 snaps.
40.*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. DEN
Note: Hopkins was unleashed on Monday night against the Bucs, but he'll face tougher coverage this week against the Broncos.
41.Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
42.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. TEN
43.Najee Harris PIT at WAS
44.Tony Pollard TEN at LAC
45.Tank Dell HOU vs. DET
46.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NYJ
47.David Montgomery DET at HOU
48.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NYG
Note: If Week 9 was the last week we could start Hubbard, at least he went out with a bang. Jonathon Brooks is expected to debut in Week 10.
49.*Chase Brown CIN at BAL
Note: Brown (ribs) carried a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Raiders and probably will do the same on Thursday night, with newly acquired Khalil Herbert getting up to speed.
50.Calvin Ridley TEN at LAC
51.DJ Moore CHI vs. NE
52.*Jauan Jennings SF at TB
Note: I'm presuming that Jennings (hip) returns this week.
53.*Michael Pittman IND vs. BUF
Note: Pittman (back) was held to one catch in the loss to the Vikings, perhaps the biggest disappointment of Week 9.
54.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. PHI
55.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
56.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CHI
57.Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
58.Jordan Addison MIN at JAX
59.*Rachaad White TB vs. SF
Note: White surprisingly logged only six touches against the Chiefs, but one of those was a rushing touchdown at least.
60.Austin Ekeler WAS vs. PIT
61.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. PHI
62.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. MIN
Note: Bigsby and Travis Etienne really cut each other's respective value, albeit in a tough matchup against the Eagles. It doesn't get much easier this week against the Vikings.
63.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAR
Note: On one hand, at least Waddle scored, but he also wasn't targeted until late in the fourth quarter, and then got saddled with a 23-yard loss for his part in the Dolphins' final lateral play.
64.*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NYG
Note: Legette briefly left last week's game with a hand injury.
65.*Brian Thomas JAC vs. MIN
Note: Thomas (chest) was able to play against the Eagles but managed just two catches on four targets in the loss.
66.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TEN
67.*Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
Note: Westbrook-Ikhine scored for the fourth week in a row against the Pats.
68.Diontae Johnson BAL vs. CIN
69.Dalton Kincaid BUF at IND
70.T.J. Hockenson MIN at JAX
71.Javonte Williams DEN at KC
72.Bucky Irving TB vs. SF
73.Travis Etienne JAC vs. MIN
74.Ray Davis BUF at IND
75.Jalen Coker CAR vs. NYG
76.Rome Odunze CHI vs. NE
77.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. PHI
78.Alec Pierce IND vs. BUF
79.*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. MIA
Note: Robinson netted two touchdowns, including a slick one-handed catch for the game-winner. He benefited from Puka Nacua getting kicked out just before halftime.
80.Sterling Shepard TB vs. SF

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. PHI
2.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
4.Chris Boswell PIT at WAS
5.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. DET
6.*Jake Moody SF at TB
Note: Moody (ankle) is expected to return this week.
7.Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
8.Jake Bates DET at HOU
9.*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TEN
Note: Dicker had a rare field goal miss (44), and a not-as-rare extra-point attempt.
10.Joshua Karty LA vs. MIA
11.Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
12.Austin Seibert WAS vs. PIT
13.*Tyler Bass BUF at IND
Note: Bass missed an extra point attempt, raising more murmurs, but then came up huge with a game-winning 61-yard field goal.
14.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. SF
15.Jake Elliott PHI at DAL
16.Chad Ryland ARZ vs. NYJ
17.Cam Little JAC vs. MIN
18.Matt Gay IND vs. BUF
19.*John Parker Romo MIN at JAX
Note: Romo has been signed by the Vikings to replaced Will Reichard (quadriceps), who was placed on IR.
20.Joey Slye NE at CHI
21.Wil Lutz DEN at KC
22.Blake Grupe NO vs. ATL
23.Riley Patterson NYJ at ARI
24.Jason Sanders MIA at LAR
25.Cairo Santos CHI vs. NE
26.Nick Folk TEN at LAC
27.*Jude McAtamney NYG at CAR
Note: McAtamney reverted back to the practice squad Monday by rule. Graham Gano (hamstring) might return this week.
28.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NYG
29.*Graham Gano NYG at CAR
Note: Gano (hamstring) is a candidate to return this week.
30.Matt Prater ARZ vs. NYJ
31.*Anders Carlson at
Note: The Niners cut Carlson from their practice squad Tuesday.
32.*Will Reichard MIN at JAX
Note: Reichard (quadriceps) was placed on IR on Tuesday.
33.Brandon McManus GB at
34.Jason Myers SEA at
35.Daniel Carlson LV at
36.Dustin Hopkins CLE at

Defenses

1.Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
2.Philadelphia Eagles at DAL
3.*Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN
Note: Mason Rudolph, Will Levis, does it really matter?
4.*Chicago Bears vs. NE
Note: The Bears get back home against another weak opponent.
5.Minnesota Vikings at JAX
6.Buffalo Bills at IND
7.*San Francisco 49ers at TB
Note: The Niners finally get the rest advantage in a big way.
8.Atlanta Falcons at NO
9.Detroit Lions at HOU
10.New York Jets at ARI
11.Pittsburgh Steelers at WAS
12.New York Giants at CAR
13.Washington Commanders vs. PIT
14.New England Patriots at CHI
15.Los Angeles Rams vs. MIA
16.Denver Broncos at KC
17.Arizona Cardinals vs. NYJ
18.New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
19.Miami Dolphins at LAR
20.Carolina Panthers vs. NYG
21.Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
22.Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI
23.Houston Texans vs. DET
24.Tennessee Titans at LAC
25.Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
26.Indianapolis Colts vs. BUF
27.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF
28.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. MIN
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Pickups
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 10 Waivers Preview
NFL Picks: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 10
NFL Picks: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 10
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 10 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 10 Waivers Preview