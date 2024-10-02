Erick All News: Four grabs in Week 4

All secured all four his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.

With Sunday's performance, All has now recorded four catches on four targets in three-straight games. In addition, his 60 percent offensive snap share was a season-high. Though the rookie is No. 2 on the tight end depth chart, he played 18 more snaps than veteran Mike Gesicki in the contest. All's solid play may earn him even more opportunities going forward. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder will look to be more involved in Week 5 when the Bengals host the Ravens.