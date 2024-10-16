Erick All News: Targeted three times in win

All caught two of this three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

All ranked second in tight end snaps (23) Sunday, behind Drew Sample (26) and ahead of both Mike Gesicki (19) and Tanner Hudson (4). With that said, All was the only tight end to be targeted in the passing game. The rookie has stepped into the No. 1 role as the Bengals' top pass catching option at tight end, but with wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins seeing most of the targets, All will likely continue to see limited volume. All will look to take a step forward in Week 7 when the Bengals visit the Browns.