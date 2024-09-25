Erick All: Targeted four times in Week 3

All secured all four of his targets for 22 yards in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

All played 21 of Cincinnati's 62 offensive snaps Monday, behind fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki (31) and Drew Sample (25). Despite operating as the No. 3 tight end, the rookie saw four targets for the second straight week. Though All should be a candidate to draw looks from quarterback Joe Burrow when he's on the field, the rookie isn't seeing enough snaps at the moment to be viewed as a trustworthy fantasy options.