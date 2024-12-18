Ernest Jones Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Jones (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones logged 11 tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Packers this past Sunday. Jones may have aggravated a knee issue in the process, though unless he downgrades to a DNP over the next two days, he should be able to play against the Vikings on Sunday. Across seven regular-season games with Seattle, Jones has logged 72 tackles (42 solo), two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble.