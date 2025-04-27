Evan Neal Injury: Fifth-year option declined
The Giants are declining Neal's (ribs/hip) fifth-year option, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Neal has struggled at right tackle since being drafted 7th overall by the Giants leading to him being benched prior to the start of the 2024 campaign. He was dealing with a hip and ribs injuries at the end of last season, and the team could potentially switch him to guard in hopes of revitalizing his career.
