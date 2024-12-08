New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 14

After suffering a loss on Thanksgiving to the Cowboys, the Giants have had added time off to prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Saints. Let's dive into the matchup and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 41-40 (-3.31 units)

Giants vs. Saints Betting Odds

Giants: Spread +4.5 (-110), +170 Moneyline

Saints: Spread -4.5 (-110), -205 Moneyline

Game Total: 41 points

After sitting out Week 13 with a forearm injury, Tommy DeVito is cleared to play against the Saints. However, the Giants have named Drew Lock as their starter, meaning that DeVito will serve as his primary backup.

Giants vs. Saints Betting Picks

Alvin Kamara over 80.5 rushing yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kamara ran for 112 yards on 23 carries against the Rams last week. That marked the second time over the last four games that Kamara has rushed for at least 100 yards. While not overly efficient, Kamara has received at least 16 rushing attempts in a game seven times this season.

This is a great matchup for Kamara as the Giants have allowed the most yards per carry in the league. Their run defense will only get worse with Dexter Lawrence (elbow) now on injured reserve. With the potential for Kamara to reach 20 carries in this game, another 100-yard rushing performance could be in the cards.

Malik Nabers over 6.5 receptions (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Nabers was targeted 13 times against the Cowboys last week in Lock's first start. He only had 69 receiving yards, but on eight receptions. Nabers has recorded at least six receptions in five straight games and he has at least seven receptions in six of his 10 games.

Working in Nabers favor to hit this over is that he has received at least 10 targets in a game seven times. The Saints are far from great at slowing down wideouts, allowing the ninth-most receptions to the position in the league. The Giants should continue to target Nabers early and often, making the over the way to go here.

Drew Lock over 16.5 rushing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants offensive line is a mess. Andrew Thomas (foot) is out for the season, forcing the turnstile that is Evan Neal back into action. Even tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is battling a quadriceps injury, although he is trending towards making his return Sunday.

With the offensive line struggling, Lock was constantly under pressure and sacked six times against the Cowboys. While trying to avoid pressure, he ended up turning four carries into 57 yards and a touchdown. Expect to see Lock scrambling a lot again Sunday, leaving him with a favorable opportunity to reach this over.

Giants vs. Saints Prediction

The Giants are 0-6 at home. The Saints have played more competitively of late, winning two of their last three games. They lost to the Rams last week, but they were tied 14-14 into the fourth quarter. Playing at home hasn't been an advantage for the Giants and the franchise is in disarray right now, setting up the Saints to continue their improved play and pull off another victory.