New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 1

The Giants disappointed in 2023 with a 6-11 record. They hope to start off this season on a high note when they face the Vikings in Week 1. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight three wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Vikings Betting Odds for Week 1

Giants: Spread +2 (-112), +105 Moneyline

Vikings: Spread -2 (-108), -125 Moneyline

Game Total: 41 points

After being limited to six games last season because of injuries, Daniel Jones returns under center for the Giants. With Kirk Cousins now on the Falcons and J.J. McCarthy (knee) out for the season, Sam Darnold takes over as the starting quarterback for the Vikings.

Giants vs. Vikings Betting Picks This Week

The Giants desperately needed to add talent at wide receiver during the offseason. Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson provide reliable options, but neither player is a true top wide receiver. The Giants hope that they have finally filled that void with Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

Nabers had 1,569 receiving yards over 13 games in college last season. In the one preseason game that he appeared in with the Giants, he caught four of six targets for 54 yards. Head coach Brian Daboll will call the plays on offense this season and he has said that the team needs to air it out more. With plenty of targets and a few deep throws likely coming his way, take Nabers to go over his receiving yards prop.

Giants vs. Vikings Best Bet

Malik Nabers over 59.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants also underwent a significant change at running back this offseason. Gone is franchise cornerstone Saquon Barkley, who signed with the Eagles. The Giants replaced him with Devin Singletary, who Daboll is familiar with from his time with the Bills. Singletary has never had a season where he averaged fewer than 4.2 yards per rush, and he received a career-high 216 carries for the Texans last season.

The Giants' options behind Singletary leave a lot to be desired. Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., Singletary's primary backup, was selected in the fifth round of the draft. Behind Tracy is Eric Gray, a fifth-round pick himself in the 2023 Draft. Even though the Giants want to air it out more, they will no ignore the running game. Singletary has an excellent opportunity to reach at least 15 rushing attempts behind and improved offensive line.

Giants vs. Vikings Best Bet

Devin Singletary over 14.5 rushing attempts (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants made a lot of improvements during the offseason. Nabers is the sexy name and Singletary is a reliable veteran to replace Barkley, but they also made significant additions to their offensive line. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz return as the only holdovers among the starters. Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten take over at the guard spots, while Jermaine Eluemunor will moves in at right tackle for Evan Neal. The Giants had a difficult time keeping their quarterbacks upright last season, but they hope that will not be as big of an issue this year.

The Giants also improved their pass rush by acquiring Brian Burns from the Panthers. He and Kayvon Thibodeaux could wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines, especially with Dexter Lawrence requiring so much attention in the middle. Darnold has never thrown more than 19 touchdown passes in a season during his career, so the Vikings could struggle to score points this year. The Giants should not be underdogs at home this game.

Giants vs. Vikings Best Bet: Giants ML (+106 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Giants vs. Vikings Prediction

We are already on the Giants to win this game. Since they are two-point underdogs, taking them to cover the spread is certainly a viable option. However, with plus odds for them to win the game outright, let's go with the opportunity for a higher payout.