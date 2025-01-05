Foster Moreau Injury: Injured in regular-season finale

Moreau reeled in all four targets for 31 yards before sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's 27-19 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Moreau went down after sustainieng a blow to his leg and he was carted to the locker room late in the fourth quarter. Saints coach Darren Rizzi said postgame that the tight end suffered a knee injury, but he did not elaborate on the nature or severity of this issue, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Moreau suited up for all 17 games this season, finishing with 32 catches for 413 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers never jumped off the page this season, but he was a solid complement opposite tight end Juwan Johnson, who recorded a 50-548-3 season stat line. Moreau joined the Saints on a two-year, $12 million contract in March of 2023. With the team likely to undergo a reset this offseason, it's unclear if Moreau will be back in New Orleans for the 2025 campaign.