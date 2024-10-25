Foyesade Oluokun Injury: Could return vs. Packers

Oluokun (foot) was a limited participant during Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Oluokun was placed on the Jaguars' IR after injuring his foot during Jacksonville's Week 3 loss to Buffalo. His 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Tuesday, and the 2018 sixth-round pick was a limited participant in all three practices this week. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters before Friday's practice that he's "optimistic [Oluokun will] be able to step in and play" Sunday, per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site. Across the first two games of the regular season prior to his foot injury, Oluokun logged 19 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.