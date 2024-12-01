Geno Smith News: Modest numbers against former team

Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets. He also rushed twice for two yards.

Smith threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner in the second quarter but finished the first half with just 87 passing yards as the Seahawks took a 21-16 deficit into the locker room despite scoring a defensive touchdown. Seattle came back in the second half thanks to some well-timed penalties on the Jets defense, but Smith didn't produce another score through the air against his former team and finished with his lowest passing yardage total since Week 1. Up next for Smith and the NFC West-leading Seahawks is a pivotal Week 14 road matchup against the Cardinals.