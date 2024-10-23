Geno Stone Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Stone (leg) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Stone was carted off the field during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns due to a leg injury. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported Monday that Stone is considered week-to-week with the injury, and the 2020 seventh-round pick would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to have a shot at suiting up against the Eagles on Sunday. If Stone were to miss time, 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle would figure to have the upper hand over Tycen Anderson for the starting free safety job alongside strong safety Vonn Bell.