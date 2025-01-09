Geno Stone News: Solid first season in Cincinnati

Stone tallied 81 total tackles and six passes defended, including four interceptions, across 17 games in 2024.

Stone signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bengals last offseason after recording 68 total tackles and nine passes defended, including seven interceptions (the second-most in the NFL), with the Ravens in 2023. The Iowa product had an underwhelming start to the season, posting just 58 total tackles and two passes defended over Cincinnati's first 11 games. However, Stone helped turn the Bengals' defense around late in the season, managing four passes defended, including three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), from Weeks 14 through 16. He's expected to remain one of the Bengals' starting safeties in 2025, aiming to build on his late-season success in 2024.