Grant Stuard headshot

Grant Stuard News: Gets most defensive snaps of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Stuard tallied 40 tackles (25 solo) over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

While Stuard still saw the majority of his work on special teams, he logged 220 defensive snaps during the campaign, far exceeding the 54 he had recorded over his first 49 NFL regular-season contests combined. The Houston product started five games and exploded in one of those, posting 19 tackles -- almost half of his entire season total -- in Week 7 versus Miami. Stuard is set to become an unrestricted free agent and could seek a bigger role elsewhere, though his most likely role moving forward is to continue as a special-teams ace and depth defender.

Grant Stuard
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
