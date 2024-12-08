Fantasy Football
Gus Edwards News: Scores touchdown in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 9:45pm

Edwards tallied 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The bruising running back scored just his second touchdown of the season. For a second consecutive week Edwards led the team in carries, but rookie Kimani Vidal was also a factor, tallying eight carries for 34 yards. The backfield breakdown is worth monitoring with J.K. Dobbins (knee) still on injured reserve for at minimum two more weeks, but it's becoming clear Los Angeles' rushing attack just doesn't have the same gusto it did when Dobbins was one of the bell cows.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
