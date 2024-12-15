Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gus Edwards headshot

Gus Edwards News: Struggles in one-sided loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Edwards rushed eight times for 23 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Edwards couldn't get anything going on the ground, resulting in a mediocre 2.9 yards per carry average. The power back isn't tailored for an offense trying to comeback from a large deficit like the Chargers were Sunday. The 29-year-old has struggled in three starts since taking over for J.K. Dobbins (knee), averaging a meager 30.3 yards per game over that span. Edwards needs to show some life against the Broncos on Thursday or he may begin losing snaps to rookie Kimani Vidal.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now