Gus Edwards News: Struggles in one-sided loss

Edwards rushed eight times for 23 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Edwards couldn't get anything going on the ground, resulting in a mediocre 2.9 yards per carry average. The power back isn't tailored for an offense trying to comeback from a large deficit like the Chargers were Sunday. The 29-year-old has struggled in three starts since taking over for J.K. Dobbins (knee), averaging a meager 30.3 yards per game over that span. Edwards needs to show some life against the Broncos on Thursday or he may begin losing snaps to rookie Kimani Vidal.