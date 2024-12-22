Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harrison Smith headshot

Harrison Smith Injury: Looks like game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 10:01am

Smith is considered a "legit game-time decision" and will fully test his injured foot out about two hours before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in Seattle, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Smith is listed as questionable for the Week 16 contest. He was a limited participant in practice Friday, which gave Smith some hope of suiting up Sunday after he sat out Thursday's session entirely. Official word on the veteran safety's status will arrive when Minnesota posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now