Henry To'oTo'o Injury: Won't play vs. Indianapolis

To'oTo'o (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

To'oTo'o will miss a second straight game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 6 against the Patriots. The 2023 fifth-round pick was able to practice in full Friday, but he has not cleared the league's concussion protocols. To'oTo'o's next chance at suiting up will be Thursday, Oct. 31 against the Jets. With Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) also sidelined for Sunday's contest, the Texans will turn to Neville Hewitt and the newly acquired Devin White to start at outside linebacker while Del'Shawn Phillips serves in a rotational depth role.