Henry To'oTo'o News: Logs 105 tackles in second season
To'oTo'o finished the 2024 season with 105 tackles (54 solo), including 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season games.
To'oTo'o started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in during his second season and upped his tackles total by 44 from 61 as a rookie. He missed Weeks 7 and 8 in the middle of the season due to a concussion but still led the Texans in tackles, logging 30 more than the next closest teammate. To'oTo'o should be locked into an every-down role for the 2025 campaign.
