IDP Analysis: Week 13 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

The playoffs are right around the corner or here in most fantasy leagues, making it a key time to remain locked in. There was also a lot of movement on defensive depth charts, leaving us with plenty to catch up on in the Week 13 IDP review.

Risers

Bryan Bresee, DL

Bresee hasn't had an impressive sophomore season, but he's started to get after the quarterback in recent weeks. He has 2.5 sacks in his last two weeks and seven for the season. That's valuable production overall, but even more so considering he's an interior lineman.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB

Logan Wilson (knee) was sidelined in Week 13 and didn't practice in any capacity leading up to the matchup against the Steelers. Davis-Gaither was the unquestioned replacement, playing 98 percent of defensive snaps and tallying an impressive 13 tackles. If Wilson is out again, Davis-Gaither is a premier streaming option.

Troy Dye, LB

The Chargers' linebacker corps has been a moving target with Denzel Perryman (groin) sidelined. Nick Niemann looked to have the upper hand to take Perryman's role, but Dye overtook him for the opportunity in Week 13. Dye played a season-best 77 percent of defensive snaps in Week 13 against the Chargers and racked up 14 stops. Given the fluctuation in playing time, Dye doesn't feel as secure as Davis-Gaither, but he's another potentially productive player who should be widely available.

Neville Hewitt, LB

The Texans linebacker corps is another worth watching due to the three-game suspension for Azeez Al-Shaair, which is pending appeal. Hewitt stepped in to play 69 percent of defensive snaps, and he took advantage by racking up nine stops. He looks to be the winner if Al-Shaair's suspension is upheld, but the picture is a bit more complicated than that. First the Texans are on bye in Week 14, which isn't ideal for those needing immediate help to reach their league playoffs. On top of that, Christian Harris (calf) is reportedly nearing his season debut, and he should take on an immediate role – likely to the detriment of Hewitt and perhaps eventually Henry To'oTo'o.

Nolan Smith, LB

IDP managers have longed to see what some of the talent along the Philadelphia defensive line and linebacker corps would look like if the team didn't have such tremendous depth. With Brandon Graham (triceps) gone for the season, it looks like Smith will have that opportunity, as he played 80 percent of defensive snaps in Week 13. He doubled his previous high for tackles in a game with eight stops and also tallied a sack. Smith should become a household name in the final weeks of the season, if he isn't already.

Chris Board, LB

Trenton Simpson was projected to take over Patrick Queen's role at middle linebacker, and he played a majority of snaps through Week 11. However, his snap rate dropped to 47 percent in Week 12 and 39 percent in Week 13 due to his struggles defending both the run and pass – particularly the latter. Board has been on the opposite side of things, logging season-high snap rates of 50 and 54 percent in that same two-game span.

J.J. Russell, LB

The severity of K.J. Britt's ankle injury is unknown, but Russell should be asked to step up in a depleted Bucs' linebacker corps. Keep an eye on the news if none of the aforementioned options are available.

Matt Milano, LB

Milano was thought to be potentially lost for the season when he tore his biceps late in training camp. He made his season debut in Week 13 and played 77 percent of defensive snaps. That usage wasn't a surprise given what Milano means to the defensive unit, but it was a great indication that he is playing at relatively close to full strength.

Tony Jefferson, S

The linebacker corps isn't the only thing undergoing some changes for the Chargers. Derwin James shifted into primarily playing in the slot at the expense of Ja'Sir Taylor. The effect of that shift was Jefferson playing 69 percent of defensive snaps in Week 13. That strong safety role should certainly be valuable, and we saw that, as Jefferson managed eight tackles.

Daryl Worley, S

This one is pretty straightforward, as Worley simply overtook Mike Brown as the starting free safety in Tennessee. He delivered 17 tackles in Week 13, making him a top waiver option.

Fallers

Nick Niemann, LB

We described the linebacker carousel occurring for the Chargers, and Niemann was the loser in the exchange. His brief fantasy appeal has disappeared.

Nate Landman, LB

Troy Andersen, LB

Kaden Elliss has been a stalwart in the Atlanta linebacker corps, and he remains locked into one of the two middle linebacker spots. When both Landman and Andersen are healthy, which has been rare this season, neither can be counted on for a full snap count. Andersen has played in only two of Atlanta's last eight games, but he appears to be healthy for the stretch run of the season. It appears that neither Andersen or Landman will have much value as a result.

Dorian Williams, LB

Milano's return meant that Williams went from playing nearly every defensive snap to none. There's some whiplash in dropping him given how productive he's been this season, but the Bills made their intentions clear in Week 13.