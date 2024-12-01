Hunter Henry News: Leading receiver in Sunday's loss

Henry caught seven of nine targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

The veteran tight end once again led the Patriots in catches, targets and receiving yards, but Henry got denied a bigger performance when Austin Hooper caught Drake Maye's only TD of the day in the second quarter instead. Henry is on the verge of a career-best campaign, needing just three more catches and 43 more yards to set new personal bests in those categories. He'll aim for those marks on the other side of New England's Week 14 bye.