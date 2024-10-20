Hunter Henry News: Maye's favorite target

Henry recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Henry delivered splash plays on each of the Patriots' scoring drives, the first for 18 yards in the opening quarter and a 32-yard reception in the final frame. Even during less effective possessions, Drake Maye consistently looked Henry's way, allowing the tight end to tally his second eight-reception performance of the season. Henry should be in a good position to remain a significant part of New England's offense, and he could remain reasonably productive with the unit looking far more competent under Maye.