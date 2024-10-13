Hunter Henry News: Scores in Maye's first start

Henry caught three of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Henry was quiet for most of the game but came alive on a third-quarter drive after the Patriots fell behind 27-7, contributing a 30-yard catch and a six-yard touchdown catch. He finished second on the team in targets behind DeMario Douglas' nine. Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes in his first NFL start and has raised the ceiling of New England's entire passing game heading into the team's Week 7 trip to England to face the porous Jaguars defense.