Hunter Luepke News: One catch in Week 12 win

Luepke played 15 of the Cowboys' 66 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a 10-yard reception in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Commanders.

After sitting out the Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Texans due to a calf injury, Luepke was cleared to return to action Week 12. The fullback continued to handle a limited role on offense, but he still came away with his 10th reception of the season. Luepke has yet to find the end zone across his 16 touches through the Cowboys' first 11 games of the campaign.