Hunter Luepke: Offers passing-game contributions

Luepke secured two of his three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Ravens.

With quarterback Dak Prescott dropping back to pass 54 times while the Cowboys faced double-digit deficits for much of the game, Luepke was one of several Dallas pass catchers who saw more involvement than usual. The fullback still has yet to log a carry this season and brings most of his value as a blocker and contributor on special teams, but he's made the most of his five targets through three games, turning them into four receptions for 59 yards.

Hunter Luepke
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
