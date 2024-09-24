Hunter Luepke: Offers passing-game contributions

Luepke secured two of his three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Ravens.

With quarterback Dak Prescott dropping back to pass 54 times while the Cowboys faced double-digit deficits for much of the game, Luepke was one of several Dallas pass catchers who saw more involvement than usual. The fullback still has yet to log a carry this season and brings most of his value as a blocker and contributor on special teams, but he's made the most of his five targets through three games, turning them into four receptions for 59 yards.