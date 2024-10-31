Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury: Upgrades to limited Thursday

Smith-Marsette (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Smith-Marsette opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he may have picked up during the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers. He'll have one more chance Friday to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Commanders. Smith-Marsette has served as the Giants' primary return man on special teams, and if he cannot play Sunday, Darius Slayton and Eric Gray could handle those duties as Tyrone Tracy continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocols.