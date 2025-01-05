Isaac Guerendo Injury: MCL sprain likely, tests upcoming

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals that Guerendo (knee/ankle) likely suffered an MCL sprain and will undergo further testing Monday, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Guerendo suffered knee and ankle injuries, with the knee injury likely to be an MCL sprain. The results of Monday's tests should help provide clarification on the recovery timeline for Guerendo. The 49ers' season came to a close with Sunday's defeat in the regular-season finale.