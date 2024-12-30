Isaiah Davis News: Four touches in Week 17 loss
Davis rushed three times for 35 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills. He also had a 29-yard kickoff return.
Davis worked behind both Breece Hall (10 carries for 45 yards) and Braelon Allen (six carries for 26 yards). The rookie fifth-round pick out of South Dakota State has shown some promising burst on the ground and good hands as a pass catcher, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per target. Davis' touches will likely remain limited in the Week 18 season finale against Miami.
